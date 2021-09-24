Smart headphone Market: By Growth, Type, Application, End User, Dynamic Factors, Market Analysis, 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2019 – 2024

Smart headphone is a device that performs various functions such as fitness and heart rate tracking, voice-based personal assistants, contextual location-based suggestions, environment-based noise suppression or audio enhancement, and gesture & touch-based control along with its primary function listening audio signals. Smart headphone includes in ear, on ear, and over ear headphones.

The global smart headphones market is expected to register significant growth in the near future, attributed to increase in penetration of infotainment devices, rapid technological advancement, and upsurge in need for mobility services. However, adverse effect on hearing ability due to overuse of headphones is expected to limit the market growth. On the contrary, customer’s increasing need for convenience provides ample of growth opportunity.

The report segments the smart headphone market based on type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into in ear, on ear, and over ear. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., Sennheiser Electronic, Sony, Skullcandy, Samsung Electronics, Bragi, LG Electronics, Intel Corporation and Koninklijke Philips N.V. and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global smart headphone market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

In Ear

On Ear

Over Ear

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Online

Offline

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

