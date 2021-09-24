Smart Syringe Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities and Major Key Players 2025- Smiths Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Terumo Medical, Retractable Technologies, Unilife, Revolutions Medical, Medtronic

Smart syringes are designed with features to offer protection from needle stick injuries, blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and life-threatening infections. They cater to several applications that include vaccination, drug delivery, and blood specimen collection. Smart syringes are of various types, which include auto disable (AD) syringes, passive safety syringes, and active safety syringes are used depending on the nature of application. Active safety syringes are the most common type of smart syringes used across all healthcare sectors, whereas, auto disable (AD) syringes are the most popular syringes used for vaccination purpose.

Smart syringes can be defined as medical devices that are engineered with safety mechanisms to prevent the reuse of syringes and regulate unsafe injection practices. The factors driving the market growth include, rise in the number of needle stick injuries and surge in awareness about smart syringes. Further, shift in focus toward the use of innovative techniques for manufacturing smart syringes is expected to supplement the market growth throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, factors such as high cost along with unaffordable prices of safety syringes, and alternative modes of drug delivery restrict the market growth. The industry is driven by increase in needle stick injuries, high prevalence of blood-borne transmission such as hepatitis B, C, HIV through improper injection practices, growth in adoption of safety syringes, and surge in technological advancements.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Smiths Group Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Terumo Medical Corp., Retractable Technologies Inc, Unilife Corp., Revolutions Medical Corp., Medtronic Plc (Covidien), and Becton, and Dickinson and Co.

