The Gene Therapy Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Gene therapy is an experimental treatment that involves introducing genetic material into a person’s cells to fight or prevent disease. Researchers are studying gene therapy for a number of diseases, such as severe combined immuno-deficiencies, hemophilia, Parkinson’s disease, cancer and even HIV, through a number of different approaches. A gene can be delivered to a cell using a carrier known as a “vector.” The most common types of vectors used in gene therapy are viruses. The viruses used in gene therapy are altered to make them safe, although some risks still exist with gene therapy. The technology is still in its infancy.

Scope of the Report:

Gene therapy is a method that involves introducing genetic material into a person’s cells to fight or prevent diseases. In recent decades of years, researchers are paying more and more attention on it. Until today, it is still in infancy. There are many bio-technology companies entered into this market and carry on related research and development.

These research companies are including Bluebird Bio, Sangamom, Spark Therapeutics, Dimension Therapeutics, Avalanche Bio, Celladon, Vical and Advantagene. Among them, the top 5 research companies occupied more than 85% market.

Generally, the research fees of companies are come from their collaboration partners. For example, Bayer Healthcare is the partner of Dimension Therapeutics. General, some products of these companies are in the period 3 of their pipeline.

In general, cancer diseases are still the largest application with market share over 65% in 2015. In addition, there are some companies are focus on rare diseases.

The global Gene Therapy market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Gene Therapy.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Gene Therapy market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Gene Therapy market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Bluebird Bio

Sangamo

Spark Therapeutics

Dimension Therapeutics

Avalanche Bio

Celladon

Vical Inc.

Advantagene

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ex vivo

In Vivo

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cancer

Monogenic

Infectious disease

Cardiovascular disease

Other

