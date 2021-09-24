Transplant Diagnostics Market Set to Grow according to Forecasts – Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-LaRoche, Illumina, Immucor, Linkage Biosciences, Olerup Ssp Ab, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aldrich
Transplant diagnostics are tests that are performed pre and post-transplant procedures to check the compatibility between the donor and recipient of organ and its suitability in the body. It is mainly required to reduce the risk of organ rejection that can take place due to incompatible donors. Post-transplant, series of diagnostics tests are performed to check the chances of organ rejection.
The world transplant diagnostics market is projected to reach $1,031 million by 2022 and this growth is fueled by factors such as increasing elderly population, increased incidences of chronic disease patients, and increased focus on R&D. The market for transplant diagnostics is flanked with technological progression that is stimulated by increasing awareness related importance of organ donations. Although these factors will drive the market for transplant diagnostics there are certain elements that can limit the growth of the market. Worldwide scenario for organ shortage and difficulties in HLA sequencing can restrict the growth of the market.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Abbott Laboratories Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
F. Hoffmann-La
Roche, Ltd.
Illumina, Inc.,
Immucor, Inc.
Linkage Biosciences
Olerup Ssp Ab,
Qiagen N.V.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Aldrich
The transplant diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, components, application, end-users, type of organ, type of screening, and geography. The world transplant diagnostics market based on the technology is segmented into non-molecular assay and molecular assay technologies. The non-molecular assay technologies are further categorized as serological assay and Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLC) assay. The molecular assay technology is categorized into PCR-based and sequencing based. The global transplant diagnostics market based on the components is classified into instruments, reagents and consumables, and software and services. The transplant diagnostics market based on end-user is categorized as hospitals and transplant centers, research laboratories and academic institutes, and commercial service provider. On the bases of applications, the transplant diagnostics market is broadly classified into research and diagnostics. Further the market based on the type of organ is segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, and others. On the bases of type of screening the market is categorized into pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening. By geography the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW including further segmentation of the major countries. The key players in the transplant diagnostics market are focused on strategies such as product approval and launches, merger and acquisition, expansion, collaboration etc. to expand their market share.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world transplant diagnostics market.
In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world transplant diagnostics market is provided.
Exhaustive analysis of the world transplant diagnostics market by technology helps in understanding the current range of the product available for commercial usage.
Competitive intelligence helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies
Key market players within the world transplant diagnostics market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
World transplant diagnostics market is segmented as:
By Technology
Non-Molecular assay
Serological assay
Mixed Lymphocyte Culture
Molecular assay
PCR Based
Sequencing Based
By Component
Instrument and Equipment
Reagent and consumables
Software and services
By End-User
Hospitals and transplant centers
Research laboratories and academic institutes
Commercial Service Providers
By Applications
Research
Diagnostic
By Organ Type
Kidney
Liver
Heart
Lung
Pancreas
Others
By Screening Type
Pre-Transplant Screening
Post-Transplant Screening
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexic
Rest of North America
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Turkey
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
South Korea
New Zealand
Japan
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Israel
Iran
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
