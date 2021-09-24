TrendSights Analysis: Localism-Meeting local needs through product positioning, production methods, and formulation

“TrendSights Analysis: Localism”, report examines what Localism means as a consumer trend and why it is important, who are likely to be the target audience, how FMCG brands can best capitalize on the trend, and what will be the future outlook for the trend.

Consumers are embracing products that have local credentials or claims as they consider these products to be better quality, healthier, more sustainable, more trustworthy, and more authentic than non-local alternatives. The Localism trend captures a growing distrust, especially in the West, of globalization and big business with consumers instead opting for local products as a way to reconnect and support their local community.

Scope

– 42% of global consumers favor smaller and locally produced brands over bigger, mass market brands.

– 26% of global consumers believe that globalization has had a negative impact on their country.

– 70% of global consumers associate local or locally produced products with “fresher”.

– Understand which audiences are most affected by the Localism trend.

– Compare the presence of this trend in each industry across the FMCG space, and learn what the key opportunities are.

