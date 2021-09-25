2019-2025 In Depth Analysis Report on Data Center Construction Market is growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a new research report by key players like: Whiting-Turner Contracting, Holder Construction, DPR Construction, Turner Construction, AECOM

A holistic overview of the new research report of the global Data Center Construction Market analyzes the earlier and the present performance of the market. This statistical report also estimates the key trends and other significant factors which are persuading t

The global data center construction market accounted for US$ 43.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 92.9 Bn in 2025.

As the penetration of connected devices worldwide increases, the storage demands for the humongous data that is being generated and is projected to snowball in the coming years, is also expected to increase. In order to address the burgeoning data storage space demand the data center service providers are rapidly expanding their data center capacities by building new data centers.

The Data Center Construction Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

In the coming years as the data traffic continues to increase with the use of large number of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services, the demand for data storage is increasing worldwide. The proportion of data center traffic generated by cloud was around 1.2 zettabytes of data, according to Cisco Systems, and this comprised of 46% of the total traffic. Furthermore, the company estimates that in the year 2017, this data center traffic will increase to 69% or 5.3 zettabytes of all data traffic.

Leading Data Center Construction Market Players:

1. Dpr construction, Inc.

2. Fujitsu Limited

3. AECOM

4. Holder Construction company

5. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

6. Tripp Lite

7. Turner Construction

8. The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

9. Schneider Electric SE

10. Hitachi Vantara Corporation

In addition, the report also analyzes the current data center construction market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. It covers market dynamics impacting the market and analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Data Center Construction Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

