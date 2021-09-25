2019 Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Regional Outlook and Future Prospects 2027

The global additive manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 and forecasted to reach US$ 36.61 Bn by the year 2027 from US$ 8.4 Bn.

The additive manufacturing market has experienced a significant growth and adoption rate during the past few years and is expected to experience substantial growth and acceptance in years to come. The primary reasons for the surged adoption of additive manufacturing are the increase in the need for automation and cost-effective technologies in the manufacturing sector. The implementation of additive manufacturing technologies in manufacturing facilitates the mass production of complex shapes parts with reduced lead times. Additive manufacturing has replaced traditional manufacturing methods owing to its high accuracy and speed of production. Also, additive manufacturing transforming production in the range of applications.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. 3D Systems, Inc.

2. Stratasys Ltd.

3. 3T RPD, LTD.

4. Arcam AB

5. EOS GmbH

6. 3D Hubs B.V.

7. ENVISIONTEC, INC.

8. ProtoCAM

9. Sciaky, Inc.

The additive manufacturing market segmentation is done on the basis of material, technology, and end-user. The additive manufacturing market has been segmented on the basis of material into plastic, metal, ceramics, and others. Further, the additive manufacturing market has been segmented on the basis of technology into Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and Others. In recent years, a large number of industry sectors have displayed a various level of keenness to adopt the additive manufacturing solution. Accordingly, the additive manufacturing market has also been segmented on the basis of end-user that includes automotive, aerospace, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and others. On the basis of geography, the additive manufacturing market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Global analysis of Additive Manufacturing market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Additive Manufacturing market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Additive Manufacturing market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Additive Manufacturing market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Additive Manufacturing market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Additive Manufacturing market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Additive Manufacturing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

