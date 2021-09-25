2019 Global Edge AI Software Market Sales, Size, Leading Player, Production and CAGR Comparison by Type, Application and Forecast to 2024
Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Edge AI Software Market” Report” by company, by country, and by application/ type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The edge AI software tools are a combination of Machine Learning (ML) and edge computing technology, and automatically turns raw data into events, insights, and predictions, without big data and costly analysis. The software tools that are being offered in the edge AI software market are in the form of Software Development Kits (SDKs) and frameworks, which allow users to integrate AI capabilities in the application software.
According to this study, over the next five years the Edge AI Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Edge AI Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Edge AI Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Edge AI Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Software Tools
Software Platforms
Segmentation by application:
Autonomous Vehicles
Access Management
Video Surveillance
Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance
Telemetry
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
IBM
Google
Microsoft
AWS
Nutanix
TIBCO
Octonion
SWIM.AI
Imagimob
Anagog
Foghorn Systems
XNOR.AI
Bragi
Invision.AI
Tact.ai
Veea Systems
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Edge AI Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Edge AI Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Edge AI Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Edge AI Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Edge AI Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Edge AI Software by Players
Chapter Four: Edge AI Software by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Edge AI Software Market Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
