Animal Genetics Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers, Growth Trends and Competitive Assessment through 2023

Animal genetics is a branch of genetics that pacts with the study of genetic variation and inheritance, primarily for domestic and wild animals. For the commercial level, animal genetics is used for services such as DNA typing, genetic disease testing, and genetic trait testing. This methodology uses hybrid population, ontogenetic, and cytological studies for determining the genetic hybridizations. For instance, a genetically modified cow might be able to produce more milk and can be less prone to common cattle diseases, such as clostridial disease, bovine respiratory disease complex, etc., thus, effectively increasing overall profit of the cattle farmers.

The Global Animal Genetics Market size is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.

The key factor responsible for influencing this market is increasing consumption of animal-derived protein, growing global population and rapid urbanization, and growing focus on identifying superior breeds have aided the growth of the toxicology testing market. However, factors such as, the high cost of animal testing, stringent regulatory framework for genetic engineering, and lack of skilled professionals and are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The Global Animal Genetics Market is segmented into animal genetic products, services, and end-user. The Animal Genetics Market, by animal genetic products, the market is segmented into genetic materials and live animals. The live animals are further bifurcated into poultry, bovine, porcine, canine and others. The genetic materials are sub-segmented into semen and embryo. On the basis of services, the animal genetics market is bifurcated into genetic disease tests, DNA typing, gene trait tests, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, research centers and institutes, and others

The Americas is the largest in the market owing to the high acceptance of animal genetics in research, the development in research expenditure along with the increasing acquisition by the market players are also accountable for the growth of the animal genetics market. For instance, in 2018, Neogen completed the acquisition of Livestock Genetic Services, a firm that specializes in genetic evaluations and data management for cattle-breeding organizations. This strategy enhances the company’s in-house genetic evaluation capabilities and further expands the company’s global network of animal genomics laboratories.

The European region is the second largest animal genetics market over the forecast period due to high consciousness about animal wellbeing coupled with increased expenditure on veterinary services in the region. As per a report by the European Pet Food Industry Federation, more than 75 million households in Europe own a pet.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to develop at the uppermost CAGR for the animal genetics market in the years to come. Moreover, the rising veterinary care services both at the veterinary hospital and at community level are expected to influence the market in a positive way.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to low per capita income and lack of availability of well-trained healthcare professionals. However, there has been an increasing demand for test accuracy and consistency among end-users and the government in this region that is enhancing the adoption of animal genetic technology in this region.

