Aspherical Lense Market: Expert research on current scenario, market analysis, product analysis and regional analysis from 2019 to 2024

Aspherical lenses are any lenses whose surface angles and profiles are neither part of a sphere nor part of a cylinder. Conventional lenses have the same curve across their entire surface, like a ping-pong ball. Aspherical lenses accomplish the same amount of refraction but are flatter and slimmer.

In application, aspherical lense downstream is wide and recently aspherical lense has acquired increasing significance in various fields of cameras, optical instruments, image and mobile phone and others. Globally, the aspherical lense market is mainly driven by growing demand for mobile phone which accounts for nearly 37.34% of total downstream consumption of aspherical lense in global.

The price of aspherical lense decreases year by year. The sales prices of aspherical lense decline from 6.82 USD/Unit in 2011 to 5.48 USD/Unit in 2015 owing to the raw material impact. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese aspherical lense industry is not only begin to transit to high-end aspherical lense products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

China is an aspherical lense production country but not the power country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Japan and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of aspherical lense. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aspherical Lense market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13500 million by 2024, from US$ 9530 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aspherical Lense business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aspherical Lense market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Aspherical Lense value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Glass Aspherical Lense

Plastic Aspherical Lense

Segmentation by application:

Cameras

Optical Instruments

Ophthalmic

Mobile phone

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nikon

Canon

Panasonic

HOYA

Asahi Glass Co.（AGC）

Schott

ZEISS

Tokai Optical

SEIKO

Calin Technology

Kinko Optical

LARGAN Precision

GeniuS Electronic Optical (GSEO)

Asia optical

Sunny Optical Technology

Mingyue

Lante

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aspherical Lense consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Aspherical Lense market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aspherical Lense manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aspherical Lense with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Aspherical Lense submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

>Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Aspherical Lense by Players

Chapter Four: Aspherical Lense by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Aspherical Lense Market Forecast



