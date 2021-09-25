Aspherical Lense Market: Expert research on current scenario, market analysis, product analysis and regional analysis from 2019 to 2024
Aspherical lenses are any lenses whose surface angles and profiles are neither part of a sphere nor part of a cylinder. Conventional lenses have the same curve across their entire surface, like a ping-pong ball. Aspherical lenses accomplish the same amount of refraction but are flatter and slimmer.
In application, aspherical lense downstream is wide and recently aspherical lense has acquired increasing significance in various fields of cameras, optical instruments, image and mobile phone and others. Globally, the aspherical lense market is mainly driven by growing demand for mobile phone which accounts for nearly 37.34% of total downstream consumption of aspherical lense in global.
The price of aspherical lense decreases year by year. The sales prices of aspherical lense decline from 6.82 USD/Unit in 2011 to 5.48 USD/Unit in 2015 owing to the raw material impact. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese aspherical lense industry is not only begin to transit to high-end aspherical lense products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.
China is an aspherical lense production country but not the power country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Japan and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of aspherical lense. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.
According to this study, over the next five years the Aspherical Lense market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13500 million by 2024, from US$ 9530 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aspherical Lense business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aspherical Lense market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Aspherical Lense value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Glass Aspherical Lense
Plastic Aspherical Lense
Segmentation by application:
Cameras
Optical Instruments
Ophthalmic
Mobile phone
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Nikon
Canon
Panasonic
HOYA
Asahi Glass Co.（AGC）
Schott
ZEISS
Tokai Optical
SEIKO
Calin Technology
Kinko Optical
LARGAN Precision
GeniuS Electronic Optical (GSEO)
Asia optical
Sunny Optical Technology
Mingyue
Lante
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Aspherical Lense consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Aspherical Lense market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Aspherical Lense manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Aspherical Lense with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Aspherical Lense submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
>Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Aspherical Lense by Players
Chapter Four: Aspherical Lense by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Aspherical Lense Market Forecast
