Audio analytics Market :

There are several industries where audio analytics can have a positive impact. Some of the major areas where audio analytics could be deployed are contact/support centres, BFSI, retail and eCommerce, telecom and IT, and healthcare. With its implementation, the industries can reduce the overall business process cost by leveraging technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning. This will help the organizations in automation and improve business processes, thus resulting in enhanced customer’s experience.

Global audio analytics market is categorized based on the presence of diversified small and large vendors. Avaya, NICE, and Verint are some of the key vendors and are increasing their footprint, however small vendors are competing with them in the global market by maintaining competitive pricing and customized product offering. By entering into alliances and strategic partnerships with other players in the market, the global vendors are expected to grow further during the forecast period.

According to Infoholic Research, the global audio analytics market will grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The aim of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the audio analytics market on the basis of segments, which includes type, component, end-user, and regions. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. It is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation for an effective marketing plan.

The global audio analytics market is categorized based on four segments – type, component, end-user, and regions.

By Type includes Speech, Voice, and Others

By Component includes Search Engine, Indexing, Analysis and Query, Reporting and Visualization

By End-User includes Contact/support centres, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, and Others

Regions include Americas, EMEA, and APAC (Americas include North America and Latin America; EMEA includes Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC include East Asia, South Asia, South–East Asia, and Oceania)

The report comprises an analysis of vendor profile, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

In the vendor profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

The key players offering audio analytics solutions across the globe include:

Avaya

Genesys

NICE

SESTEK

Verint

Some of the other prominent players in the audio analytics market include:

CallMiner

Sound Intelligence

Yactraq Online

Some Points Of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary 8

1.1 Audio Analytics Market Share by Type and by Component (2017 and 2024 ) 9

Chapter Two: Industry Outlook 10

2.1 Industry Snapshot 10

2.1.1 Industry Overview 10

2.1.2 Industry Trends 11

Chapter Three: Market Snapshot 12

3.1 Total Addressable Market 12

3.2 Segment Addressable Market 12

3.2.1 PEST Analysis 14

3.2.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis 15

3.3 Related Markets 15

Chapter Four: Market Characteristics 16

4.1 Market Evolution 16

4.2 Market Segmentation 17

4.3 Market Dynamics 17

4.3.1 Drivers 19

4.3.1.1 Increasing demand for conversational customer relationship management (CRM) services 19

4.3.1.2 Advancements in security systems 19

4.3.1.3 Proliferation of voice-enabled devices 19

4.3.2 Restraints 20

4.3.2.1 Demand for data scientist with adequate NLP skills 20

4.3.2.2 High initial setup cost 20

4.3.2.3 Integration of audio analytics technology with existing infrastructure 20

4.3.3 Opportunities 21

4.3.3.1 Growth of conversational platforms with AI across industries 21

4.3.3.2 Enhanced customer experience 21

4.3.3.3 Lower operational expenditure due to high levels of automation 21

4.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 22

Chapter Five: Audio Analytics Market, By Type 23

5.1 Overview 23

5.2 Speech 24

5.3 Voice 25

5.4 Others 27

…….

