Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and Forecast 2025

The automotive instrument cluster is a collection of gauges, dials, and lights, which are in front of the driver, right above the steering.

The worldwide market for Automotive Digital Key is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

The automotive instrument cluster is a collection of gauges, dials, and lights, which are in front of the driver, right above the steering.

This report focuses on the Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In some vehicles, it is present in the center of the dashboard. The instrument cluster has a panel, which displays various information, such as speed, fuel level, engine revolutions per minute (RPM), also known as a tachometer. With advancement in technology, modern instrument clusters also displays various icons related to the car such as front lights, power steering warning, door ajar warning, seat belt warning, tailgate open warning, high beam indicator, turn signal indicator, gear shift position, engine malfunction warning, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability program (ESP), engine oil warning, parking brake warning, charging system warning, malfunction indicator, airbag indicator, low fuel level warning, cruise control indicator, low windshield washer fluid level warning, and others.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

DENSO

Visteon

Alpine Electronics

ID4Motion

Luxoft

Mitsubishi Electric

Nippon Seiki

SHARP

YAZAKI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

5-8 inch

9-11 inch

>12 inch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 5-8 inch

1.2.2 9-11 inch

1.2.3 >12 inch

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger car

1.3.2 Commercial vehicle

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

