Automotive Driveshaft Market Size – Industry Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Market Study Report recently added a new title on 2018-2023 Global Automotive Driveshaft Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023.

The worldwide market for Automotive Drum Brake is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Driveshafts are mechanical components used to transfer torque or the rotational power from the transmission or engine to the drive wheels. Driveshafts are mainly used in vehicles running on gasoline, diesel, and electricity.

This report focuses on the Automotive Driveshaft in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global automotive industry is experiencing rapid technological innovations driven by changing consumer needs with the increase in purchasing power of the people. Automakers are increasingly being predisposed toward the development of smart and energy efficient cars to meet stringent government regulations on vehicular emissions. Vehicles are enabled with more and more powerful and compact engines that require driveshafts for effectively transferring torque produced by the engine to the wheels.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GKN

merican Axle& Manufacturing

HYUNDAI WIA

A1 Cardone

Dorman

PowerTrain Industries

Pro Comp

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Front-Wheel Drive

Rear-Wheel Drive

Four-Wheel Drive

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger

Commercial Vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Driveshaft market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Driveshaft Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Driveshaft, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Driveshaft, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Driveshaft, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Driveshaft market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Driveshaft sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Driveshaft Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Front-Wheel Drive

1.2.2 Rear-Wheel Drive

1.2.3 Four-Wheel Drive

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

