Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Outlook by 2019 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Market Study Report recently added a new report on Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market, which is an in-depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 to 2023. It provides complete overview of Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps industry considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The worldwide market for Automotive Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Fuel pumps are one of the most important components in vehicles, and they pumps fuel from the fuel tank to the engine. Fuel pumps are of three types: mechanical, electric, and turbo.

This report focuses on the Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Though mechanical fuel pumps were used in vehicles previously, advances in technology and growing pressure of improving fuel efficiency have led to the increased use of electric fuel pumps. There is a growing pressure felt by automakers worldwide to adhere to the new stringent vehicle emission standards. To achieve this, automakers have shifted their focus toward reducing vehicle emission levels in new upcoming models. Automakers worldwide have increased their R&D spending to develop vehicles with enhanced fuel efficiency and better power output.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

AC Delco

Airtex Fuel Delivery Systems

Daewha Fuel Pump Industries

Federal-Mogul

Visteon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Pressure Electric Fuel Pump

Inline Electric Fuel Pump

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Low Pressure Electric Fuel Pump

1.2.2 Inline Electric Fuel Pump

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Cars

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

