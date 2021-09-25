Automotive Insurance Market Growth, Share, Trends, Key Players, Regional Outlook, Forecast To 2023
The global Automotive Insurance Market is expected to witness ~4.4% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2024.
Market Highlights
Car accidents and theft are the biggest extra-costs associated with driving, and thus car insurance should not be overlooked while purchasing a new car. A good car insurance policy will ensure that a driver does not face financial inconvenience in the case of an accident or theft. Car insurance policy has gained significant traction and has been made mandatory in various developing nations such as Indonesia, India, Vietnam, and China. Therefore, vehicle insurance becomes more important helps car owners minimize the legal and financial risks associated with car theft or accidents. The global automotive insurance industry is anticipated to witness dramatic change due to the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) over the next decade, where the roads will be filled with buses, trucks, and cars partially driving themselves.
Key Players
The players involved in the global automotive insurance market are State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (US), Progressive Casualty Insurance Company (US), Clements Worldwide (US), GEICO (US),RSA Insurance Group plc (UK), Allstate Insurance Company (US), RAC Motoring Services (UK), NFU Mutual (UK), Zhongan Insurance (China), ABIC Inc (China), CPIC (China), and Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland).
Segmentation:
The global automotive insurance market is segmented based on vehicle type, insurance type, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, the global market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). On the basis of insurance type, the global market has been segmented into third-party, comprehensive, third-party theft and fire, and others.
Market Research Analysis
In terms of region, the global market for automotive insurance is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for largest market share in the global automotive insurance market owing to the significant vehicle sales and the increased consumer awareness to avoid financial inconvenience during repairs and theft. Europe’s motor insurance sector, on the other hand, continues to expand steadily owing to economic recovery in recent years, with a focus on compulsory motor third-party liability insurance.
North America is estimated to register considerable growth in the global automotive insurance market owing to the significant sales of light commercial vehicles during the forecast period.
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global automotive insurance market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players and provide a six-year annual trend analysis, which highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The report also provides a forecast, which focuses on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive insurance market by orientation, capacity, dimensions, end-use, and region.
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Insurance Type
- Third-Party
- Comprehensive
- Third-Party Theft and Fire
- Others
By Regions
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
