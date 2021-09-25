Baby Drinks market : Business Analysis and Evolutionary Growth By 2023 | Nestle S.A. , Heinz and Hain Celestial Group , Abbott Laboratories , Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

The global baby drinks market was valued at $20,936 million in 2016, and is expected to garner $41,616 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2023. The baby drinks market comprises various products, including infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte, which are designed for infants and toddlers. Infant formula is a globally acceptable alternative to breastfeeding due to their high nutrient content. Enspire infant formula and toddler milk and Similac infant formula and toddler milk are some of the significant infant formulas available for healthy and full-term infants. Baby juices include all natural fruit juices, which are specifically prepared for babies up to 3 years of age. Gerber’s ready-to-drink pear juice, apple carrot blend, and mix fruit juice are some of the major baby juice products. In addition to breastmilk and infant formula, physicians recommend the use of baby electrolytes to replenish the water and salt content in the body. Pedialyte, Infalyte, and ReVital are some of the common brands of baby electrolytes.

Major players profiled in this study include:

Nestle S.A.

Heinz and Hain Celestial Group

Abbott Laboratories

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, LLC.

Danone

Beingmate Group Co. Ltd.

HiPP GmbH & Co

Campbell Soup Company

Arla Foods

D. Signstore

Increased participation of women in the labor force has led to higher consumption of ready-to-eat baby food products. Infant formula, nutritious juices, and electrolytes are ideal alternatives for feeding babies as per convenience. Rapid urbanization and growth of the middle class have led to the changes in the lifestyle of people. The change in consumer perception towards high nutritional foods is one of the key drivers of the market. The infant formula segment accounts for almost 95% share of the baby drinks market. In the present scenario, consumers have become more health conscious and prefer minimally-processed foods and natural drinks. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global baby drinks market is segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte. The market is segmented based on age groups, which include <6 months, 6 months to 12 months, 12 months to 36 months, and >36 months. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter stores, and others. The market is analyzed based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global baby drinks market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the trending products across various geographies.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market have been profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL BABY DRINKS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL BABY DRINKS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6. GLOBAL BABY DRINKS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7. GLOBAL BABY DRINKS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8. COMPANY PROFILES

