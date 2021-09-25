Battery Recycling Market 2019-2025 by Call2Recycle, Aqua Metals, Umicore, Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, Enersys

Global Battery Recycling Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Battery recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste.

Batteries contain a number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals and disposing of them by the same process as regular trash has raised concerns over soil contamination and water pollution. Stringent government regulations and the growing end-use industries including transportation, consumer electronic, and industrial applications are expected to elevate the demand. The resources for new battery production are limited in comparison to the projected demand from various end-use industries. Battery recycling is important not only for the recovery of valuable materials and metals but also for efficient waste management in a bid to eliminate hazardous environmental impacts. The use of recovered metal for recycled battery production can also help in the reduction of CO2 emissions to a large extent and energy requirements related to mining.

The regional analysis of Global Battery Recycling Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. As per regional analysis Europe accounted for the major market share of 36.8% in 2016. The recycling efficiency targets set by the European government is expected to increase battery recycling rate in the region. The recycling rate of spent lead acid batteries in North America is about 100.0%. In the U.S., around 99.0% of lead is reclaimed from spent products. Moreover, the increasing demand for UPS system in commercial infrastructure, growing demand for electric vehicles, and the presence of key recyclers are anticipated to drive the demand over the forecast period Central and South America is expected to demonstrate considerable market growth due to the rise in foreign investments in the region. also commercial car production in Latin America, is expected to drive the consumption of lithium batteries over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market between 2017 to 2025. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to witness high growth rates owing to the rising demand from end-use industries such as automotive.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

? Transportation

? Consumer Electronics

? Industrial

By Chemistry:

? Lithium ion

? Lead Acid

? Nickel

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Some of the leading market players include:

Call2Recycle, Aqua Metals, Umicore, Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, Enersys, Gravita India Ltd, Battery Solutions Inc, Gopher Resource, G & P Batteries and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

