Beef Meats Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024
Beef Meats Market 2019
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Beef Meats is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Beef Meats in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Danish Crown
Tyson Foods Inc.
JBS Global
Meyer Natural Foods
Perdue Farms
OBE Organic
Verde Farms, LLC
Blackwood Valley Beef
Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat CO Pty Ltd.
Eversfield Organic Ltd.
Australian Organic Meats Group Pty Ltd.
Hebei Fucheng Wufeng Food Co., Ltd
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Frozen Beef
Fresh Beef
Processed Beef
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Foodservice Customers
Retail & Grocery Store Chains
By-Products Processors
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Beef Meats Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Beef Meats Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Beef Meats by Country
6 Europe Beef Meats by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Beef Meats by Country
8 South America Beef Meats by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Beef Meats by Countries
10 Global Beef Meats Market Segment by Type
11 Global Beef Meats Market Segment by Application
12 Beef Meats Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
