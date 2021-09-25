Beer in Kenya 2019

Rising disposable incomes, coupled with growth in the young adult population (attaining the minimum age allowed for alcohol consumption) and the increased penetration of low-cost beer promoted volume sales of beer in 2016. In addition, an elaborate distribution system by players in the category enhanced the availability of products, which had a positive impact on total beer sales in 2016, although this was largely driven by the 6% growth recorded in off-trade volume sales against the 2% growth r…

Beer in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2012-2016), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

