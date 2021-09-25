Beta Carotene Market Growth, Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Beta Carotene Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024

Beta carotene is an orange lipophilic terpenoid pigment found in plants and fruits. And it is a provitamin of vitamin A, meaning it is transformed to active vitamin A in the body. Beta carotene powder is a member of the carotenes, and it is distinguished by having beta-rings at both ends of the molecule. Beta carotene is the most common form of carotene in plants.

In the report, the data is based on 100% beta carotene.

Beta Carotene belongs to a family of carotenoids, which are responsible for the yellow and orange colors present in a large variety of plants. It is the most commonly used carotenoid color in food and beverage applications. As to the Beta Carotene powder downstream application, food and beverage is the largest downstream market, which shares 59.43% of the consumption volume in 2016.

The production of Beta Carotene powder is through natural product extraction, chemical synthesis, microalgae extraction and fermentation method. And chemical synthesis method took up 85.44% of the total consumption volume in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Beta Carotene market will register a 0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 520 million by 2024, from US$ 510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Beta Carotene business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Beta Carotene market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Beta Carotene value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Natural Product Extraction

Chemical Synthesis

Microalgae Extraction

Fermentation Method

Segmentation by application:

Food and Beverages

Feed Supplement

Cosmetic Additives

Drug & Health Products

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DSM

BASF

Allied Biotech

Chr Hansen

LYCORED

FMC Corporation

DDW

Zhejiang Medicine

HJ-Rise International

Zixin

Wuhan Stars

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Beta Carotene consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Beta Carotene market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Beta Carotene manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Beta Carotene with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Beta Carotene submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Beta Carotene by Players

Chapter Four: Beta Carotene by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Beta Carotene Market Forecast

