Beta Carotene Market Growth, Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2024
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Beta Carotene Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024
Beta carotene is an orange lipophilic terpenoid pigment found in plants and fruits. And it is a provitamin of vitamin A, meaning it is transformed to active vitamin A in the body. Beta carotene powder is a member of the carotenes, and it is distinguished by having beta-rings at both ends of the molecule. Beta carotene is the most common form of carotene in plants.
In the report, the data is based on 100% beta carotene.
Beta Carotene belongs to a family of carotenoids, which are responsible for the yellow and orange colors present in a large variety of plants. It is the most commonly used carotenoid color in food and beverage applications. As to the Beta Carotene powder downstream application, food and beverage is the largest downstream market, which shares 59.43% of the consumption volume in 2016.
The production of Beta Carotene powder is through natural product extraction, chemical synthesis, microalgae extraction and fermentation method. And chemical synthesis method took up 85.44% of the total consumption volume in 2016.
According to this study, over the next five years the Beta Carotene market will register a 0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 520 million by 2024, from US$ 510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Beta Carotene business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Beta Carotene market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Beta Carotene value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Natural Product Extraction
Chemical Synthesis
Microalgae Extraction
Fermentation Method
Segmentation by application:
Food and Beverages
Feed Supplement
Cosmetic Additives
Drug & Health Products
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
DSM
BASF
Allied Biotech
Chr Hansen
LYCORED
FMC Corporation
DDW
Zhejiang Medicine
HJ-Rise International
Zixin
Wuhan Stars
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives:
To study and analyze the global Beta Carotene consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Beta Carotene market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Beta Carotene manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Beta Carotene with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Beta Carotene submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Beta Carotene by Players
Chapter Four: Beta Carotene by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Beta Carotene Market Forecast
