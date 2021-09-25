Blockchain in Education Market Growing Demands and Research Report 2019
Blockchain, the distributed ledger technology, represents most of those things. It promotes consensus because it’s a record-keeping platform. It’s transparent because participants in the chain can download and validate individual ledgers. And it’s permanent because those ledgers can’t be altered. Like education, blockchain is intended to transfer not just content, but also the value inherent in that content.
According to this study, over the next five years the Blockchain in Education market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Blockchain in Education business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Blockchain in Education market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Blockchain in Education market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Blockchain in Education market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Blockchain in Education players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Blockchain in Education with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Blockchain in Education submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Blockcerts
DISCIPLINA
Gilgamesh
IBM
Learning Machine
LiveEdu
odem.io
Open Source University
Oracle
RecordsKeeper
This study considers the Blockchain in Education value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Credentials Verification
Expanding MOOCs
Open Source Universities
School Assets Tracking & Management
Other
Segmentation by application:
breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
University
Perosonnel Recruitments
Digital Rights Management
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Some Points Of Table Of Content:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Blockchain in Education by Players
Chapter Four: Blockchain in Education by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Blockchain in Education Market Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
