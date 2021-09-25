Blockchain in Energy Market By Type, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast 2019-2025

“Blockchain in Energy Market” report provides all study material concerning summary, growth, demand and forecast analysis report altogether across the globe. The report includes the current scenario and growth prospects of the Blockchain in Energy Market for 2019-2024. report provides information about industry Size, Production, Analysis, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin of market. Additionally, report includes a brief on marketing research methodology as well as opportunities offered by the market. Global Blockchain in Energy Market to reach USD 34698 million by 2025.

Global Blockchain in Energy Market valued approximately USD 156.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 82.24% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Prominent players profiled in the report are Power Ledger Pty Ltd, WePower UAB, LO3 Energy, Inc., Grid +, BTL Group Ltd., The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd., Conjoule GmbH, Enosi Foundation, Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited)., Accenture, AWS, Bigchaindb, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, Nodalblock, Oracle, SAP, Enosi, Electron, Drift and so on.

By Application:

 Grid Management

 Energy Trading

 Government Risk and Compliance Management

 Payment Schemes

 Supply Chain Management

 Others

By Technology Type:

 Open Blockchain

 Closed Blockchain

 Consortium Blockchain

 Hybrid Blockchain

Blockchain reduces operational costs and capital expenditure provides better risk management and security. Automation is gaining popularity this day which needs data integrity and security which is driving the growth Global Blockchain in Energy Market.

Furthermore, increasing focus on enabling real-time transactions and designing of more vigorous business models is aiding to the growth of the market. However, Shortage regulatory standards, indeterminate regulatory landscape, and authenticity concern of users are the restraints to the market. Blockchain refers to a decentralized ledger technology. In the energy sector, it will facilitate people to trade energy among each other. The unused energy is sold to neighboring buildings.

Blockchain in Energy Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa

