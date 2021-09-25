Business Catastrophe Insurance Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2025
“Global Business Catastrophe Insurance Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2018 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Catastrophe insurance is different from other types of insurance in that it is difficult to estimate the total potential cost of an insured loss, and a catastrophic event results in an extremely large number of claims being filed at the same time. This makes it difficult for catastrophe insurance issuers to effectively manage risk. Reinsurance and retrocession are used along with catastrophe insurance to manage catastrophe risk.
In 2017, the global Business Catastrophe Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Business Catastrophe Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Catastrophe Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Nippon Life Insurance
American Intl. Group
Aviva
Assicurazioni Generali
Cardinal Health
State Farm Insurance
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Prudential
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance
Sumitomo Life Insurance
MetLife
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Commercial Property Insurance
Commercial Health Insurance
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Corporations
Small and Medium-Sized Companies
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business Catastrophe Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business Catastrophe Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Catastrophe Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Allianz
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Business Catastrophe Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Business Catastrophe Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.2 AXA
12.2.1 AXA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Business Catastrophe Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Business Catastrophe Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AXA Recent Development
12.3 Nippon Life Insurance
12.3.1 Nippon Life Insurance Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Business Catastrophe Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Nippon Life Insurance Revenue in Business Catastrophe Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Nippon Life Insurance Recent Development
12.4 American Intl. Group
12.4.1 American Intl. Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Business Catastrophe Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 American Intl. Group Revenue in Business Catastrophe Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 American Intl. Group Recent Development
12.5 Aviva
12.5.1 Aviva Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Business Catastrophe Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 Aviva Revenue in Business Catastrophe Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Aviva Recent Development
12.6 Assicurazioni Generali
12.6.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Business Catastrophe Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Business Catastrophe Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development
12.7 Cardinal Health
12.7.1 Cardinal Health Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Business Catastrophe Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 Cardinal Health Revenue in Business Catastrophe Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development
12.8 State Farm Insurance
12.8.1 State Farm Insurance Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Business Catastrophe Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 State Farm Insurance Revenue in Business Catastrophe Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 State Farm Insurance Recent Development
12.9 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
12.9.1 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Business Catastrophe Insurance Introduction
12.9.4 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Revenue in Business Catastrophe Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Recent Development
12.10 Munich Re Group
12.10.1 Munich Re Group Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Business Catastrophe Insurance Introduction
12.10.4 Munich Re Group Revenue in Business Catastrophe Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Munich Re Group Recent Development
12.11 Zurich Financial Services
12.12 Prudential
12.13 Asahi Mutual Life Insurance
12.14 Sumitomo Life Insurance
12.15 MetLife
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
