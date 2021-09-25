Cannabis Testing Market 2019 Outlook – Ready for Prosperous Growth by Revenue at 11.9% CAGR till 2025

Industry report for “Global Cannabis Testing market” by The Insight Partners comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the industry performance.

The market is driven by the legalization of the medical cannabis, for instance, United States is anticipated to be the main driving force of growth of use of medical cannabis. 30 states has legalized cannabis for the medical use. These 30 states comprises of 60% of total population and have approved use of medical marijuana.

This has become the driving force for the growth of cannabis testing marked in the entire North America region. Currently more than 8000 active licenses for cannabis businesses in USA. It is the only country with such number of market players. Europe is another region which has shown a decent growth rate for cannabis testing market. There has been an increase in the process of legalization of cannabis in European countries. Thus, considering the facts the market is likely to drive the market.

Market Players

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

SCIEX

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Waters

CannaSafe Analytics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Digipath Labs.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights

The global cannabis testing market by type was led by products. In 2017, the products segment held a largest market share of 73.7% of the cannabis testing market, by type. The products segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the various product offering such as instruments, consumables, tools and equipment for the cannabis testing.

The market is likely to grow due to the increasing cases of the consumption of the cannabis and hence, the products offering are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Services Insights

The cannabis testing market on the basis of the services is segmented as potency testing, terpene profiling, pesticide screening, residual solvent screening, heavy metal testing, microbial analysis and genetic testing. The market is majorly contributed by the potency testing which holds the 29.5% of the market share in 2017. The market expected to dominate by the potency testing in the 2025 by 31.9% of the market share.

End User Insights

The cannabis testing market by end user is segmented into sting laboratories, drug manufacturers, and research institutes. The testing laboratories segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The market is likely to drive sue to the increasing volume routine and specialty testing.

