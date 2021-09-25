Chelate Resins Market Key takeaways by Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Chelating resins are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals.
Chelate resins, belonging to the family of iron exchange resin, are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals. Each manufacturer has his own brand series products to clients.
As for the application, chelate resins are used to remove base metals, boron, mercury and so on. There is no doubt that chlor-alkali industry owns the largest application share, which was 43.80% in 2016, followed by chemical industry with 26.51% market share. Besides the two major applications, uses in other fields are also expanding, indicating a promising market.
Global production of chelate resin reached to 7562 MT in 2016, from 7043 MT in 2012. North America is the largest production base of chelate resin, which accounted for 34.34% share globally in 2016. Europe is the follower, with 2016 MT produced.
According to this study, over the next five years the Chelate Resins market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 100 million by 2024, from US$ 91 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chelate Resins business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chelate Resins market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Chelate Resins value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Iminodiacetate Type
Polyamine Type
Glucamine Type
Others
Segmentation by application:
Chlor Alkali Industry
Electroplating Industry
Chemical Industry
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
DOW
LANXESS
Purolite
Mitsubishi Chemical
ResinTech
Sunresin
Suqing Water Treatment
Zhejiang Zhengguang
Zibo Dongda Chemical
Chengdu Nankai
Shanghai Kaiping
Thermax
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Chelate Resins consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Chelate Resins market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Chelate Resins manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Chelate Resins with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Chelate Resins submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
