Cigarettes in Morocco, 2019

Morocco is one of Africa’s most important and sophisticated cigarette markets. Nonetheless recent years have seen demand begin to stagnate with sales falling back between 2012 and 2015 as the effects of rising prices have impacted on demand. Volumes amounted to 14.25 billion pieces in 2017 or 97.2% of their level in 1990.

– Despite recent strong growth, the effect of price rises and a ban on smoking in public places, have impacted on duty paid demand with the non-duty paid sector benefitting somewhat.

– Filter cigarettes account for over 70% of sales.

– This is in large part a reflection of the movement towards blond cigarettes. Tobacco restrictions are increasing.

– A complete ban on advertising and promotion came into effect in 2008 with further restrictions on smoking in public places also coming into force at this time.

