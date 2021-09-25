Cloud-based Information Governance Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

Global Cloud-based Information Governance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Information governance is the application of technologies, policies, and processes to maximize the value of information from inception to final disposal. It helps organization manage information risks, reduce information costs, and maximize business benefits. Information governance includes traditional records management, information security and protection, electronic discovery, data storage and archiving, and risk management. The life cycle of information governance includes creation, protection, value creation, preservation, and final placement of the information.

With the proliferation of cloud market and social media governance, information management is crucial for all corporate organizations. Rise in need for advanced information management solutions, technological advancements, and rise in legal threats among enterprises drive the growth of the global cloud-based information governance market. However, low awareness among end users towards the benefits associated with information governance is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Cloud-based Information Governance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Information Governance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Information Governance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

EMC

HP Autonomy

IBM

Symantec

AccessData

Amazon

BIA

Catalyst

Cicayda

Daegis

Deloitte

Ernst & Young

FTI

Gimmal

Google

Guidance Software

Index Engines

Iron Mountain

Konica Minolta

Kroll Ontrak

Microsoft

Mimecast

Mitratech

Proofpoint

RenewData

RSD

TransPerfect

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Simple Storage And Retrieval

Basic Document Management

Complex Document Management

Functional Applications With Document Storage

Social Networking Applications With Document Storage

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Public

Retail

Manufacturing

IT And Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-based Information Governance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-based Information Governance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-based Information Governance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

