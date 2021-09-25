Consumer Food Service by Location in Japan 2019

Standalone continued to dominate consumer foodservice in Japan in 2016, accounting for 70% of total foodservice value and 78% of outlets. Retail, lodging and travel all outpaced standalone in terms of value growth in 2016, with travel seeing fastest growth, at 2%.

Consumer Foodservice by Location in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice Through Leisure, Consumer Foodservice Through Lodging, Consumer Foodservice Through Retail, Consumer Foodservice Through Standalone, Consumer Foodservice Through Travel.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

