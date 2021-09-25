Contactless Payments Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2025
“Global Contactless Payments Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2018 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with advanced technologies and innovative developments by the key players for providing ease of payment using devices such as mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies for making secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s).
The global contactless payments market is driven by reduced transaction time, convenience in processing low-value payments, and increased revenue opportunities. However, high costs involved for the installation of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption hamper the contactless payments market growth.
In 2017, the global Contactless Payments market size was 23400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 117600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22.4% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and China.
Request a sample of Contactless Payments Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/366995
The key players covered in this study
Ingenico Group
Verifone Systems, Inc.
Inside Secure
on Track Innovations
Oberthur Technologies SA
Proxama, PLC.
Wirecard AG
Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
Gemalto N.V.
Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Payment Terminal Solution
Transaction Management
Security and Fraud Management
Hosted Point-of-sale
Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecom
Transportation
Hospitality
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Access this report Contactless Payments Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-contactless-payments-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contactless Payments are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/366995
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Ingenico Group
12.1.1 Ingenico Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.1.4 Ingenico Group Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Ingenico Group Recent Development
12.2 Verifone Systems, Inc.
12.2.1 Verifone Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.2.4 Verifone Systems, Inc. Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Verifone Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Inside Secure
12.3.1 Inside Secure Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.3.4 Inside Secure Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Inside Secure Recent Development
12.4 on Track Innovations
12.4.1 on Track Innovations Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.4.4 on Track Innovations Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 on Track Innovations Recent Development
12.5 Oberthur Technologies SA
12.5.1 Oberthur Technologies SA Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.5.4 Oberthur Technologies SA Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Oberthur Technologies SA Recent Development
12.6 Proxama, PLC.
12.6.1 Proxama, PLC. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.6.4 Proxama, PLC. Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Proxama, PLC. Recent Development
12.7 Wirecard AG
12.7.1 Wirecard AG Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.7.4 Wirecard AG Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Wirecard AG Recent Development
12.8 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
12.8.1 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.8.4 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Recent Development
12.9 Gemalto N.V.
12.9.1 Gemalto N.V. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.9.4 Gemalto N.V. Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Gemalto N.V. Recent Development
12.10 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.
12.10.1 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.10.4 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List of Tables and Figures
Table Contactless Payments Key Market Segments
Table Key Players Contactless Payments Covered
Table Global Contactless Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Contactless Payments Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025
Figure Payment Terminal Solution Figures
Table Key Players of Payment Terminal Solution
Figure Transaction Management Figures
Table Key Players of Transaction Management
Figure Security and Fraud Management Figures
Table Key Players of Security and Fraud Management
Figure Hosted Point-of-sale Figures
Table Key Players of Hosted Point-of-sale
Figure Analytics Figures
Table Key Players of Analytics
Table Global Contactless Payments Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure BFSI Case Studies
Figure Retail Case Studies
Figure IT & Telecom Case Studies
Figure Transportation Case Studies
Figure Hospitality Case Studies
Figure Government Case Studies
Figure Others Case Studies
Figure Contactless Payments Report Years Considered
Table Global Contactless Payments Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Contactless Payments Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Contactless Payments Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Contactless Payments Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Global Contactless Payments Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global Contactless Payments Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global Contactless Payments Market Share by Regions 2018
Table Market Top Trends
Table Global Contactless Payments Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Contactless Payments Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
Figure Global Contactless Payments Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018
Table Global Contactless Payments Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
Table Key Players Head office and Area Served
Table Key Players Contactless Payments Product/Solution/Service
Table Date of Enter into Contactless Payments Market
Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Table Global Contactless Payments Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Contactless Payments Market Size Share by Type (2013-2018)
Figure Global Contactless Payments Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Global Contactless Payments Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Contactless Payments Market Size Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Global Contactless Payments Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Global Contactless Payments Revenue Market Share by Application in 2017
Figure United States Contactless Payments Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table United States Key Players Contactless Payments Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table United States Key Players Contactless Payments Market Share (2017-2018)
Table United States Contactless Payments Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table United States Contactless Payments Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table United States Contactless Payments Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table United States Contactless Payments Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Europe Contactless Payments Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Europe Key Players Contactless Payments Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table Europe Key Players Contactless Payments Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Europe Contactless Payments Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Europe Contactless Payments Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Europe Contactless Payments Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Europe Contactless Payments Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure China Contactless Payments Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table China Key Players Contactless Payments Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table China Key Players Contactless Payments Market Share (2017-2018)
Table China Contactless Payments Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table China Contactless Payments Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table China Contactless Payments Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table China Contactless Payments Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Japan Contactless Payments Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Japan Key Players Contactless Payments Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table Japan Key Players Contactless Payments Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Japan Contactless Payments Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Japan Contactless Payments Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Japan Contactless Payments Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Japan Contactless Payments Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Southeast Asia Contactless Payments Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Trending Report URLs:
Performance Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth-Trends, Predictions, Strategic-Planning, Applications, Segmentations, Emerging-Technologies, Business-Opportunities, Innovations & Forecast 2019-2025 @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=101476
Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market Size, Share, Emerging-Technologies, Growth-Trends, Key-Players, 2019 Overview, Segmentations, Business-Opportunities, Advancements in LPO Industry & Forecast 2025 @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=101473
About us:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical research cognizance
Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448
Email.: [email protected]
Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com