Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Products, Services and Solutions from 2019 to 2024

Data recovery is a process of salvaging inaccessible, lost, corrupted, damaged or formatted data from secondary storage, removable media or files, when the data stored in them cannot be accessed in a normal way.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Data Protection and Recovery Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Protection and Recovery Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

The healthcare sector is expected to experience the highest adoption of security solutions over the forecast period.

The global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Protection and Recovery Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Commvault

EMC

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Acronis

Seagate Technology

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

Unitrend

Actifio

Arcserve

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Email Protection

Endpoint Data Protection

Application Recovery Management

Cloud Platforms

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

