Digital Commerce Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Demand and Business Opportunities 2024- Amazon.com, JD.com, Alibaba, eBay, Rakuten, Groupon, ASOS.com

Digital commerce is inclusive of several features such as transaction that involves transfer of information across Internet, participation in online marketplacesthat process third-party business-to-consumer or consumer-to-consumer sales, trading of products or services using internet, online shopping web sites for retailers for direct selling of products to consumers, collection of demographic data through web contacts and social media, marketing to prospective and established customers by e-mail etc. Digital Commerce segment covers all consumer transactions made via the Internet which are directly related to online shopping for products and services. Online transactions can be made via various payment methods (credit cards, direct debit, invoice, or online payment providers, such as PayPal and AliPay).

Digital commerce helps organizations to generate revenue through digital channels by incorporating mobile commerce and mobile payments. In Addition, organizations can utilize social commerce through social media platforms such as Facebook and they can also use local commerce to deliver personalized deals to consumers based on their location by utilizing GPS technology. Transactions that are exclusively between businesses (Business-to-Business) or private individuals (Peer-to-Peer) are not included in this segment; online payments not relating to the purchase of goods or services that trigger a bank transfer are also not included.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Amazon.com, JD.com, Alibaba, eBay, Rakuten, Groupon, ASOS.com

Get Sample Copy of the Report: www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012605825/sample

Digital Commerce Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

8.2 by End-Use / Application

8.3 by Regions

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

9.2 by End-Use / Application

9.3 by Regions

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

10.2 by End-Use / Application

10.3 by Regions

Place Direct Purchase order For Complete report @ www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012605825/buy/2800

Contact us:

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]