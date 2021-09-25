Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Products, Services and Solutions from 2019 to 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

DTC genetic testing is a service that is offered by companies, retail, and clinical diagnostic laboratories directly to the consumer. DTC genetic testing services are marketed to consumers through television and print and online advertisements. DTC genetic testing is widely adopted owing to increasing awareness about gene sequencing for the early detection of diseases. However, in many countries, companies also conduct gene sequencing for matchmaking, to ascertain ancestry, and to check the vitamin level in the body.

Browse the full report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The prevalence of chronic diseases among the adult and older population such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), type 2 diabetes, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration is contributing to the increasing customer awareness about directto consumer (DTC) genetic testing. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has resulted in increased healthcare expenditure and the DTC genetic testing aids in early diagnosis.

The DTC genetic testing market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies who compete based on factors such as aggressive pricing, product differentiation, capital support for product upgrades, and distribution partnerships. The competition among the manufacturers will intensify due to the advances in technology and product upgrades.

The DTC genetic testing market contains two business models; one-to-one and one-to-many. In the one-to-one model, the results are discussed directly by the companies with the consumer or with the physician. In the one-to-many model, DTC companies will only conduct a genetic test once they receive consent from the consumer and the data is owned by the companies. DTC genetic testing companies obtains profit from the sales of DTC genetic testing kits to the consumer, physician, and the sales of genetic data to pharmaceutical companies. The paradigm shift in business models is identified as one of the key trends behind the growth of the DTC genetic testing market.

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/127225

The global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

23andMe

LabCorp

Myriad Genetics

Quest Diagnostics

African Ancestry

Alpha Biolaboratories

Ambry Genetics

AncestrybyDNA

Anglia DNA Services

Canadian DNA Services

Centrillion Technology

Color Genomics

Counsyl

Dante Labs

DNA Diagnostics Center

DNA Family Check

DNA4Life

DNA Services of America

EasyDNA

Full Genomes

24genetics

Gene By Gene

GHC GENETICS

Genetic Health

IDENTIGENE

IntelliGenetics

Invitae

Living DNA

Walk-In Lab

Xcode

Mapmygenome

MyHeritage

Pathway Genomics

Positive Bioscience

SureGenomics

Shuwen Health Sciences

Sonora Quest Laboratories

Test Me DNA

VCGS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Diagnostic Screening

Prenatal, newborn screening, pre-implantation diagnosis

Relationship testing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct sales

Retail sales

Laboratory sales

Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/127225

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing

1.2 Classification of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing by Types

1.2.1 Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Diagnostic Screening

1.2.4 Prenatal, newborn screening, pre-implantation diagnosis

1.2.5 Relationship testing

1.3 Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Direct sales

1.3.3 Retail sales

1.3.4 Laboratory sales

1.4 Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing (2013-2023)

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]