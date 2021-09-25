E-Bill Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

E-Bill is an electronic method for creating list of products and services along with the respective costs and sent it as an invoice to their customers. This software generates e-Bill automatically by selecting particular products and services as per the requirement of the customers. It is being used across several application namely: energy, FMCG, express service, finance, e-commerce, and many other. The significant drivers of E-Bill market is emerging demand for centralized and convergent Bill solutions. The increasing demand of real-time Bill across various applications is creating opportunities which will increase the demand for E-Bill market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

The “Global E-Bill Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of E-Bill market with detailed market segmentation by business type, application, and geography. The global E-Bill market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-Bill market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global E-Bill market is segmented on the basis of business type, and application. Based on business type, the market is segmented as business to business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C). Similarly, based on application the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom, Utilities, Retail, Healthcare, and Others.

Some of the leading players in global market:

1. Acclivity Group LLC

2. ACI Worldwide

3. Brightpearl

4. Communications Data Group, Inc.

5. Coupa Software Inc.

6. CSG Systems International

7. FinancialForce

8. Fiserv, Inc.

9. FreshBooks

10. Unity FI Solutions

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global E-Bill market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The E-Bill market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting E-Bill market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the E-Bill market in these regions. The reports cover key developments in the E-Bill market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from E-Bill market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-Bill in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the E-Bill market. The report also includes the profiles of key E-Bill companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

