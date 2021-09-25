Electrically Conductive Textiles Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Electrically Conductive Textile is made of a nylon ripstop fabric, metallized with Cu/Ni, extremely strong and flexible. It has conductivity in all directions, i.e. along the axes X, Y and Z. Conductive textile can be supplied as a cloth or as pressure-sensitive adhesive (PAS) tape which is easy to apply to plastic housings in order to cover complex forms and shapes. Conductive textile has low contact resistance and the tape version has superior adhesive force. The product shields electromagnetic interference (EMI) effectively.

Global consumption of electrically conductive textiles has been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 10.25%. Global sales of electrically conductive textiles is expected to be over 796 million meters in 2022 and more than 88% will be consumed in North America, Europe, and Asia market. For the product application, electronic Industry occupies the largest market share (54% in 2016).

Market competition is fierce. Although major manufacturers have a big share, the market concentration is relatively low. In this report, the top 10 listed companies occupy about 57.18% of the revenue market in 2016. The major manufacturers of electrically conductive textiles are Bekaert, Laird, Seiren, 3M, Toray, Emei group, Metaline, 31HK, Shieldex and KGS.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electrically Conductive Textiles market will register a 9.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 430 million by 2024, from US$ 250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electrically Conductive Textiles business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electrically Conductive Textiles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Segmentation by product type:

Copper-based Yarns Textiles

Silver Plated Yarns Textiles

Steel Filaments Textiles

Carbon-based Yarns Textiles

Others

Segmentation by application:

Industrial & Commercial & Military

Medical & Healthcare

Electronic Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bekaert

Laird

Seiren

3M

Toray

Emei group

Metaline

31HK

Shieldex

KGS

Holland Shielding Systems

Metal Textiles

Parker Hannifin

Swift Textile Metalizing

HFC

ECT

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electrically Conductive Textiles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electrically Conductive Textiles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electrically Conductive Textiles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electrically Conductive Textiles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electrically Conductive Textiles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

>Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Electrically Conductive Textiles by Players

Chapter Four: Electrically Conductive Textiles by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Forecast



