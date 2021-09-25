Ethernet PHY Chip Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2018 to 2026

Ethernet PHY Chip Market Research Report: by Data Rate (10/100 Mbps, 10/100/1000 Mbps, Greater than or Equal to 10 Gbps), by Number of Ports (Single Port, Dual Port, Others), by Industry Application (Data Center and Enterprise Networking, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Automotive, Telecom), and Region – Global Forecast till 2026

Market analysis

Ethernet physical (PHY) layer chips emanate physical simple sign from the gadget to network devices. Selection of 25GB Ethernet-based servers in data centers is anticipated to be the essential driver of the market. This can be ascribed to different information transmission speeds required by end-clients in mechanical and customer driven parts. Development of web of things (IoT) and an extent of online video streaming sites fuel the interest for these servers, which thus can goad the ethernet PHY chip market. High transfer speed switches are additionally anticipated to drive the market development exponentially. Developing economies receiving new correspondence protocols can inspire the interest for these switches. Be that as it may, the absence of strong system framework in certain rising economies can hamper the market. The global ethernet PHY chip market is projected to reach the value of USD 14,217.1 million by the year 2026, exhibiting 10.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2026).

Market segmentation

The global ethernet PHY chip market on the basis of its data rate, the market is divided into 10/100 Mbps, 10/100/1000 Mbps, and equal to or greater than 100 Gbps. On the basis of its number of ports, it is segmented into dual port, single port, and others. Based on its industrial applications, the market includes telecom, automotive, industrial automation, data center & enterprise networking, consumer electronics, others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global ethernet PHY chip market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands), Broadcom (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Marvell (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global ethernet PHY chip market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 List of Assumptions

2.3 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increased Adoption of 25GB Ethernet-based Servers in Datacenters

5.2.2 Rising Demand for High-Density Switches for Network Connectivity

5.3 Opportunity

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Ethernet PHY Chips in Industrial and Automotive Applications

5.4 Restraint

5.4.1 Lack of Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Porter’s Five Force Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

