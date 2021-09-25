Fintech Profile: Flux

Flux has developed a software platform that links the itemized receipt data captured by a merchant’s point-of-sale (POS) system with the shopper’s mobile banking app.

Scope

The report provides information and insights into Flux, including –

– Overview of the company and its product offering

– Detailed insight into its business operation, technology, revenue model, geographical presence and target market

– Information on funding, partnerships, and awards received

– Biography of top management.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2436142

Reasons to buy

– Gain insights into Flux’s business operations.

– Gain insights into funding and partnerships.

– Gain understanding about its target market and opportunities.

Companies Mentioned:

Barclays

Starling Bank

Anthemis Group

PROfounders Capital Partners

Force Over Mass Capital