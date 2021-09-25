Fishmeal Market 2019 Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024
The Fishmeal market was valued at XX Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fishmeal.
Global Fishmeal industry market professional research 2014-2024, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.
Key players in global Fishmeal market include:
- TASA
- Diamante
- Austevoll Seafood ASA
- COPEINCA
- Corpesca SA
- Omega Protein
- Coomarpes
- KT Group
- Cermaq
- FF Skagen
- Austral
- Kodiak Fishmeal
- Havsbrun
- Hayduk
- Exalmar
- Strel Nikova
- Nissui
- Iceland Pelagic
- Daybrook
- Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio
- Hisheng Feeds
- Chishan Group
- Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal
- Fengyu Halobios
- Hainan Fish oil&fish meal
Market segmentation, by product types:
- Steam dried(SD)
- Flame dried(FD)
Market segmentation, by applications:
- Aquaculture feed
- Poultry feed
- Pig feed
- Pet food
