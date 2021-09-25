Future Outlook of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2025 – key players Uber Technologies, UbiGo AB, SkedGo, Lyft, Whim App, Splyt Technologies, Transit Systems

A holistic overview of the new research report of the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market analyzes the earlier and the present performance of the market. This statistical report also estimates the key trends and other significant factors which are persuading the market’s growth, to captivate a clear understanding of this market.

The global mobility as a service market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 38.76 Bn in 2017 to US$ 358.35 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 33.9% between 2017 and 2025.

As urban density continues to grow, commuting and travelling has become a crucial aspect in everyone’s life. As digitalization grow, various different tools were being developed to find information for planning and conducting trips. However, these applications have some shortcoming in terms of planning trips with different mode of transport as every user have to locate, book, and pay for each mode of transportation separately. The demand for a compact digital platform has grown in the recent years that has a capability to allow end-to-end trip planning, booking, electronic ticketing, and integrated one payment services for all modes of transportation, either public or private.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Lyft, Inc.

2. Uber Technologies, Inc.

3. Beeline Singapore

4. SkedGo Pty Ltd.

5. UbiGo AB

6. MaaS Global Oy

7. Moovel Group GmBH

8. Qixxit

9. Splyt Technologies Ltd.

10. Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

11. Smile Mobility

12. Citymapper

The mobility as a service market segmentation is done on the basis of service type, application platform, business model and vehicle type. The service type segment of mobility as a service market includes self-driving car service, ride-hailing, car sharing, bi-cycle sharing and bus sharing. On the basis of application platforms, the market has been segmented into Android, iOS and others. Additionally, the mobility as a service market has also been segmented by business model into B2B, B2C and P2P rentals. Different types of vehicles are used in the multi-modal transportations that form the basis for segmentation of the market on vehicle type which are passenger cars, bus and bikes.

Worldwide Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mobility as a Service industry with a focus on the global market trend. Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The overall Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market.

