Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research
Chlorogenic acid (CGA) is a natural chemical compound which is the ester of caffeic acid and (−)-quinic acid. It is an important biosynthetic intermediate. Chlorogenic acid is an important intermediate in lignin biosynthesis. This compound, known as an antioxidant, may also slow the release of glucose into the bloodstream after a meal. The term chlorogenic acids can also refer to a related family of esters of hydroxycinnamic acids (caffeic acid, ferulic acid and p-coumaric acid) with quinic acid.
Chlorogenic Acid and other caffeoyl esters are among the most potent free radical scavengers found in plant tissues. Chlorogenic Acid has a very high alkyl peroxyl radical scavenging activity. Compared to about eighteen other compounds, (including quercetin, gallic acid, alpha-tocopherol), chlorogenic acid was only second to rutin. According to literature reports, in particular, the inhibitory potency of chlorogenic acid on ONOO-scavenging (peroxynitrite radical) is considerable when compared with other metabolites, natural products or synthetic compounds. Chlorogenic Acid is therefore a natural antioxidant with potential applications in antiaging compositions and in compositions that provide active protection against oxidation, and damage by free radicals.
End-users, included in this market are Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others usage. The Supplements application is expected to account for the largest share of the USA market in 2017.
On the basis of type, the Chlorogenic Acid market is segmented into Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%), Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%) , Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%), Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%), Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%) , Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%), and Other. The Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%) segment is expected to account for the larger share of the USA market in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Chlorogenic Acid market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 150 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chlorogenic Acid business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chlorogenic Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Chlorogenic Acid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%)
Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%)
Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%)
Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%)
Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%)
Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%)
Other
Segmentation by application:
Supplements
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Naturex
Applied Food Sciences
EUROMED SA
Zhejiang Skyherb
Nanjing Zelang
Indfrag
Cymbio Pharma
Changsha E.K HERB.
Nutragreen Biotechnology
Changsha Nulant Chem
Changsha staherb natural ingredients co.,ltd
Xi’an Hao-xuan Bio-tech
FLAVOUR TROVE
Chenguang Biotech
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Chlorogenic Acid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Chlorogenic Acid market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Chlorogenic Acid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Chlorogenic Acid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Chlorogenic Acid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
