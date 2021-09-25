Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research

Chlorogenic acid (CGA) is a natural chemical compound which is the ester of caffeic acid and (−)-quinic acid. It is an important biosynthetic intermediate. Chlorogenic acid is an important intermediate in lignin biosynthesis. This compound, known as an antioxidant, may also slow the release of glucose into the bloodstream after a meal. The term chlorogenic acids can also refer to a related family of esters of hydroxycinnamic acids (caffeic acid, ferulic acid and p-coumaric acid) with quinic acid.

Chlorogenic Acid and other caffeoyl esters are among the most potent free radical scavengers found in plant tissues. Chlorogenic Acid has a very high alkyl peroxyl radical scavenging activity. Compared to about eighteen other compounds, (including quercetin, gallic acid, alpha-tocopherol), chlorogenic acid was only second to rutin. According to literature reports, in particular, the inhibitory potency of chlorogenic acid on ONOO-scavenging (peroxynitrite radical) is considerable when compared with other metabolites, natural products or synthetic compounds. Chlorogenic Acid is therefore a natural antioxidant with potential applications in antiaging compositions and in compositions that provide active protection against oxidation, and damage by free radicals.

End-users, included in this market are Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others usage. The Supplements application is expected to account for the largest share of the USA market in 2017.

On the basis of type, the Chlorogenic Acid market is segmented into Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%), Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%) , Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%), Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%), Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%) , Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%), and Other. The Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%) segment is expected to account for the larger share of the USA market in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chlorogenic Acid market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 150 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chlorogenic Acid business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chlorogenic Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Chlorogenic Acid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Request a sample of Chlorogenic Acid Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/245335

Segmentation by product type:

Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%)

Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%)

Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%)

Other

Segmentation by application:

Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Access this report of Chlorogenic Acid Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-chlorogenic-acid-market-growth-2019-2024

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Naturex

Applied Food Sciences

EUROMED SA

Zhejiang Skyherb

Nanjing Zelang

Indfrag

Cymbio Pharma

Changsha E.K HERB.

Nutragreen Biotechnology

Changsha Nulant Chem

Changsha staherb natural ingredients co.,ltd

Xi’an Hao-xuan Bio-tech

FLAVOUR TROVE

Chenguang Biotech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Chlorogenic Acid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Chlorogenic Acid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Chlorogenic Acid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Chlorogenic Acid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Chlorogenic Acid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/245335

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Chlorogenic Acid by Players

Chapter Four: Chlorogenic Acid by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Forecast



To Check Discount of Chlorogenic Acid Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/245335

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]