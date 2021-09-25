Global EDA Tools Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Electronic design automation (EDA), also identified as electronic computer assisted design, is a class of software tools used for designing electronic systems such as integrated circuits and printed circuit boards. The tools function collectively in a design stream that the chip designer uses in order to analyze and design entire semiconductor chips.
According to this study, over the next five years the EDA Tools Market for IC market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in EDA Tools Market for IC business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of EDA Tools Market for IC market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the EDA Tools Market for IC value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Solution
Services
Segmentation by application:
Design
Simulation
Verification
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Agnisys Technology Pvt Ltd.
Aldec
Altium Ltd
Ansys Inc.
Arm Holdings
Cadence Design Systems Inc.
Keysight Technologies Inc.
JEDA Technologies
Mentor Graphic Corporation
MunEDA
Siemens PLM Software Ltd.
Synopsys Inc.
Zuken Inc.
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global EDA Tools Market for IC market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of EDA Tools Market for IC market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global EDA Tools Market for IC players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the EDA Tools Market for IC with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of EDA Tools Market for IC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
