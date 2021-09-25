Global Endpoint Encryption Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Endpoint Encryption Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

In 2018, the global Endpoint Encryption market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Endpoint Encryption status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Encryption development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Dell

Symantec

McAfee

Check Point

Trend Micro

Micro Focus

ESET

Thales eSecurity

BitDefender

Sophos

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Endpoint Encryption Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Endpoint Encryption Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Endpoint Encryption Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Endpoint Encryption Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Dell

12.2.1 Dell Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Endpoint Encryption Introduction

12.2.4 Dell Revenue in Endpoint Encryption Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Dell Recent Development

12.3 Symantec

12.3.1 Symantec Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Endpoint Encryption Introduction

12.3.4 Symantec Revenue in Endpoint Encryption Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.4 McAfee

12.4.1 McAfee Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Endpoint Encryption Introduction

12.4.4 McAfee Revenue in Endpoint Encryption Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 McAfee Recent Development

12.5 Check Point

Continued..

