Global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market Size, Growth, Trends, Share & Forecast 2017-2023

The global fitness and recreational sports centers market size was $83,680 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $113,116 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023. This is attributed to the growth in per capita disposable income. Fitness and recreational sports center consists of facilities, which offer fitness equipment, exercise classes, swimming pools, playgrounds, and fitness instruction services.

Rise in marketing campaigns intended to fight obesity and increase in consumer trends toward improved health lead to the increase in popularity of fitness and recreational sports center. According to the International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), in 2014, the number of fitness club memberships in the U.S. increased to 54.1 million from 51.4 million in 2011, which fueled the growth of the market.

Increase in awareness about the role of exercise in fighting obesity and other related problems has led to rise in popularity of recreational sports center such as aerobics, swimming, and gym. Moreover, improved lifestyle and rise in disposable income of individuals accelerate the growth of the market. Surge in popularity of yoga in the western world, which includes the U.S. and European countries, further supplements the market growth. In addition, increase in adoption of professions in sports and entertainment industry, which requires extreme fitness, is anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the market players. However, high cost of membership of fitness and recreational sports center hamper the market growth.

The global fitness and recreational sports centers market is segmented based on type, age group, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into gymnasiums, yoga centers, aerobic dance, handball sports, racquet sports, skating, swimming, and others. By age group, it is classified into 35 & younger, 35â€“54, and 55 & older. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the global fitness and recreational sports centers industry have strategically focused on expansion as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

24 Hour Fitness

Equinox

Gold’s Gym

Planet Fitness

Life Time Fitness

Town Sports International

Fitness First and Virgin Active

Konami Sports Club

McFit

CrossFit Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Gymnasiums

– Yoga

– Aerobic dance

– Handball sports

– Racquet sports

– Skating

– Swimming

– Others

By Age Group

– Aged 35 & Younger

– Aged 35â€“54

– Aged 55 & Older

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– Africa

– Argentina

– UAE

– Rest of LAMEA

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016 (%)

3.3.1. By type

3.3.2. By age group

3.3.3. By geography

3.3.4. By companies

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3. Threat of new entrants

3.4.4. Threat of substitutes

3.4.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing middle class population

3.5.1.2. Shift in consumer preference toward wellbeing

3.5.1.3. Increase in obesity problems

3.5.1.4. Government support for health & fitness

3.5.1.5. Availability of variety of equipment & personalized fitness training programs

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High investment cost for opening fitness & recreational sports centers

3.5.2.2. High membership price

3.5.2.3. Busy work schedules

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growing youth population in developing countries

3.5.3.2. Businesses are innovating to serve expanding base of consumers

3.5.3.3. Acquisitions & Expansions in Asia-Pacific region

CHAPTER 4 FITNESS AND RECREATIONAL SPORTS CENTERS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. GYMNASIUMS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. YOGA

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. AEROBIC DANCE

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

4.5. HANDBALL SPORTS

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.4. Market size and forecast, by country

4.6. RACQUET SPORTS

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.4. Market size and forecast, by country

4.7. SKATING

4.7.1. Key market trends

4.7.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.7.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.4. Market size and forecast, by country

4.8. SWIMMING

4.8.1. Key market trends

4.8.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.8.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.4. Market size and forecast, by country

4.9. OTHERS

4.9.1. Key market trends

4.9.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.9.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.9.4. Market size and forecast, by country

Continue…

