Global Lactulose Market Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis And Challenges By 2024

Lactulose a bifidus factor is composed of galactose and fructose, which can be produced by the isomerization of lactose. It is a prebiotic carbohydrate which stimulates the growth of health-promoting bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract, it can also be used for the treatment of constipation, hepatic encephalopathy, tumour prevention, and to maintain blood glucose and insulin level.

Lactulose industry is concentrated relatively and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world lactulose industry. The main market players are Abbott, Morinage, Solactis, Fresenius Kabi and Illovo. And the manufacturers are mainly concentrated in Europe and Canada. The sales of lactulose will increase to 49636 MT in 2018 from 39263 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 4.83%.

In consumption market, Europe and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 71.85% of the global consumption volume in total.

According to this study, over the next five years the Lactulose market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 180 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lactulose business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lactulose market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Lactulose value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Crystalline Lactulose

Liquid Lactulose

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceuticals

Food Ingredient

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Abbott

Morinaga

Solactis

Fresenius Kabi

Illovo

Biofac

Dandong Kangfu

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Lactulose consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Lactulose market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lactulose manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lactulose with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lactulose submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Lactulose by Players

Chapter Four: Lactulose by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Lactulose Market Forecast

