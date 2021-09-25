Global mHealth Services Market Evolution Analysis on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

Global mHealth Services Market 2019-2025:

mHealth service propagation involves collective efforts by network service providers, application developers, healthcare service providers, device manufacturers, and smartphone manufacturers, among other participants involved across the supply chain. Considering the strict regulatory requirements and active role played by regulatory bodies in driving awareness and market penetration of social welfare activities, governments also become an integral part of any such delivery model planned for mHealth services.

mHealth, a fast growing technology-driven service, is expected to change the way health services are delivered worldwide. It involves delivery of healthcare related services to end-users by medium of mobile phones (smartphones). Rising incidences of chronic diseases have elevated the need for accessibility of quality and low cost healthcare services for the masses.

In 2018, the global mHealth Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global mHealth Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the mHealth Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T Inc.

Apple Inc.

AirStrip Technologies LP.

Alcatel-Lucent Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Diversinet Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

SoftServe Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Vodafone Group Plc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solutions For Patients

Healthcare System Strengthening

Market segment by Application, split into

General Healthcare And Fitness

Medication Information

Remote Monitoring, Collaboration and Consultancy

Healthcare Management

Health Data and Record Access

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global mHealth Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the mHealth Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of mHealth Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Points OF Table Of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global mHealth Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Solutions For Patients

1.4.3 Healthcare System Strengthening

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global mHealth Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 General Healthcare And Fitness

1.5.3 Medication Information

1.5.4 Remote Monitoring, Collaboration and Consultancy

1.5.5 Healthcare Management

1.5.6 Health Data and Record Access

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 mHealth Services Market Size

2.2 mHealth Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 mHealth Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 mHealth Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 mHealth Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global mHealth Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global mHealth Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global mHealth Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 mHealth Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players mHealth Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into mHealth Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global mHealth Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global mHealth Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States mHealth Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 mHealth Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States mHealth Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States mHealth Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe mHealth Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 mHealth Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe mHealth Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe mHealth Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China mHealth Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 mHealth Services Key Players in China

7.3 China mHealth Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China mHealth Services Market Size by Application

……

