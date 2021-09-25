Global Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market Growth Analysis and 2024 Forecast
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (SAPSalesforce.ComIBMOracleCallidus SoftwareMicrosoftSynygyXactlyNetsuiteNice Systems)
Sales Performance Management (SPM) is the process of overseeing and training employees to advance their sales skills, processes, and results. SPM involves observing sales practices either manually or with software, comparing to metrics, drawing conclusions, and then implementing changes for advancement and motivating sales reps to perform at the best of their abilities.
Scope of the Global Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market Report
This report studies the Sales Performance Management (SPM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Sales Performance Management (SPM) market by product type and applications/end industries.
North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe have the highest adoption rate, and regions such as Latin America along with Middle East and Africa offer a lot of opportunities for the vendors where majority of the countries are yet to expansively adopt these solutions.
The global Sales Performance Management (SPM) market is valued at 2750 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 7240 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Sales Performance Management (SPM).
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market Segment by Manufacturers
SAP
Salesforce.Com
IBM
Oracle
Callidus Software
Microsoft
Synygy
Xactly
Netsuite
Nice Systems
Global Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market Segment by Type
Incentive Compensation Management
Territory Management
Sales Planning and Monitoring
Sales Analytics
Others
Global Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
BFSI
Retail
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Travel and Hospitality
Transportation and Logistics
Media and Entertainment
Some of the Points cover in Global Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Sales Performance Management (SPM) Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Sales Performance Management (SPM) Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Sales Performance Management (SPM) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Sales Performance Management (SPM) Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
