Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Vehicle Wiring Harness refers to the contact terminal made of copper materials is made of (connector) and wire and cable crimping, the plastic insulator or external metal shell, Automotive Wiring Harness binding form a connection circuit component. At present, whether it is luxury car or economic – ordinary cars, Automotive Wiring Harness into the form is basically the same, are composed of wire, plug and parcel tape.

Automotive Wiring Harness has called the vessel , is generally considered to be the central nervous system of a car, the vehicle computer related functions of the vehicle together. Automotive Wiring Harness in the car electronics technology content and quantity, has gradually become an important index to evaluate the performance of automobile.

Wire harnesses are vital components within modern transportation platforms such as aircraft and automobiles, distributing power and signals between the various devices that deliver electrical and electronic functionality.

The global revenue will increase to 41941 M USD in 2016. China is the largest region of Vehicle wiring harness Markers, with a revenue market share nearly 26% in 2015. The second is Europe region with a revenue market share over 25%. Japan & Korea is another important production market of Vehicle wiring harness Markers, enjoying 19% revenue market share.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vehicle wiring harness Markers industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo, Delphi Automotive, Leoni, Lear Corporation, Yura, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, PKC, Nexans Autoelectric, Kromberg&Schubert, THB, Coroplast and ect.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vehicle Wiring Harness market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 59900 million by 2024, from US$ 43400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vehicle Wiring Harness business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vehicle Wiring Harness market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Vehicle Wiring Harness value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Body Wiring Harness

Chassis Wiring Harness

Engine Wiring Harness

HVAC Wiring Harness

Speed Sensors Wiring Harness

Other

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Yazaki Corporation

Sumitomo

Delphi

Leoni

Lear

Yura

Fujikura

Furukawa Electric

PKC

Nexans Autoelectric

Kromberg&Schubert

THB Group

Coroplast

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Vehicle Wiring Harness consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vehicle Wiring Harness market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vehicle Wiring Harness manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vehicle Wiring Harness with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vehicle Wiring Harness submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Vehicle Wiring Harness by Players

Chapter Four: Vehicle Wiring Harness by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Forecast

