GPS Chipset Market to 2027 insights shared in a detailed report – Broadcom, FURUNO Electric, Infineon Technologies, Maxim Integrated, MediaTek

The Global Positioning System (GPS) chips provide users instant location and time data anywhere on Earth. GPS is a space-based navigation system. GPS trackers are used to track assets by their owners, for tracking vehicles by fleet operators; and also to track individuals and other tracking objects. The global GPS chipset market is expected to grow due to a rise in the popularity of GPS tracking devices and increasing demand for smartphones across the globe.

The “Global GPS Chipset Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the GPS Chipset industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of GPS Chipset market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography.

Rising demand for accurate real-time data, high penetration of consumer electronics devices, rising demand for high-speed internet. Also the network coverage such as 4G, 5G enabled devices, the growing popularity of IoT are the major drivers of the GPS chipset market. However, high capital expenditure in the agricultural application is limiting the market. On the other hand, increasing use for unmanned vehicle and growing demand for wearables are creating opportunities for the GPS chipset market.

Leading key Players:

• Broadcom

• FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Maxim Integrated

• MediaTek Inc

• Qualcomm Technologies International

• SkyTraq Technology Inc

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

• u-blox

The global GPS Chipset market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GPS Chipset market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global GPS Chipset market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as type 1 and type 2. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into portable navigation devices (PND), automotive, consumer electronics, handheld device, and other applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global GPS Chipset market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The GPS Chipset market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting GPS Chipset market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the GPS Chipset market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the GPS Chipset market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from GPS Chipset market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for GPS Chipset in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the GPS Chipset market.

