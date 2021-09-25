Group Buying Market Key Trends, Future Scope & Growth, Retailer Strategies, Size, Snapshot & Online Demand
“Global Group Buying Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2018 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Group buying, also known as collective buying, offers products and services at significantly reduced prices on the condition that a minimum number of buyers would make the purchase. Origins of group buying can be traced to China where it is known as Tuán Gòu (Chinese: 团购) or team buying.
In recent times, group buying websites have emerged as a major player in online shopping business. Typically, these websites feature a “”deal of the day””, with the deal kicking in when a set number of people agree to buy the product or service. Buyers then print off a voucher to claim their discount at the retailer. Many of the group-buying sites work by negotiating deals with local merchants and promising to deliver a higher foot count in exchange for better prices.
In 2017, the global Group Buying market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Group Buying status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Group Buying development in United States, Europe and China.
Request a sample of Group Buying Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/366997
The key players covered in this study
Groupon
GoodTwo
Meituan Dianping
Alibaba
LivingSocial
Woot
1SaleADay
Ruelala
Hautelook
Zulily
BelleChic
Amazon
JingDong
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online
O2O
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Industry
Online Shopping Industry
Food Service Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Access this report Group Buying Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-group-buying-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Group Buying status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Group Buying development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Buying are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/366997
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Groupon
12.1.1 Groupon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Group Buying Introduction
12.1.4 Groupon Revenue in Group Buying Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Groupon Recent Development
12.2 GoodTwo
12.2.1 GoodTwo Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Group Buying Introduction
12.2.4 GoodTwo Revenue in Group Buying Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 GoodTwo Recent Development
12.3 Meituan Dianping
12.3.1 Meituan Dianping Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Group Buying Introduction
12.3.4 Meituan Dianping Revenue in Group Buying Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Meituan Dianping Recent Development
12.4 Alibaba
12.4.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Group Buying Introduction
12.4.4 Alibaba Revenue in Group Buying Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.5 LivingSocial
12.5.1 LivingSocial Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Group Buying Introduction
12.5.4 LivingSocial Revenue in Group Buying Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 LivingSocial Recent Development
12.6 Woot
12.6.1 Woot Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Group Buying Introduction
12.6.4 Woot Revenue in Group Buying Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Woot Recent Development
12.7 1SaleADay
12.7.1 1SaleADay Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Group Buying Introduction
12.7.4 1SaleADay Revenue in Group Buying Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 1SaleADay Recent Development
12.8 Ruelala
12.8.1 Ruelala Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Group Buying Introduction
12.8.4 Ruelala Revenue in Group Buying Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Ruelala Recent Development
12.9 Hautelook
12.9.1 Hautelook Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Group Buying Introduction
12.9.4 Hautelook Revenue in Group Buying Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Hautelook Recent Development
12.10 Zulily
12.10.1 Zulily Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Group Buying Introduction
12.10.4 Zulily Revenue in Group Buying Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Zulily Recent Development
12.11 BelleChic
12.12 Amazon
12.13 JingDong
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List of Tables and Figures
Table Group Buying Key Market Segments
Table Key Players Group Buying Covered
Table Global Group Buying Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Group Buying Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025
Figure Online Figures
Table Key Players of Online
Figure O2O Figures
Table Key Players of O2O
Figure Other Figures
Table Key Players of Other
Table Global Group Buying Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Retail Industry Case Studies
Figure Online Shopping Industry Case Studies
Figure Food Service Industry Case Studies
Figure Group Buying Report Years Considered
Table Global Group Buying Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Group Buying Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Group Buying Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Group Buying Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Global Group Buying Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global Group Buying Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global Group Buying Market Share by Regions 2018
Table Market Top Trends
Table Global Group Buying Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Group Buying Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
Figure Global Group Buying Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018
Table Global Group Buying Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
Table Key Players Head office and Area Served
Table Key Players Group Buying Product/Solution/Service
Table Date of Enter into Group Buying Market
Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Table Global Group Buying Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Group Buying Market Size Share by Type (2013-2018)
Figure Global Group Buying Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Global Group Buying Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Group Buying Market Size Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Global Group Buying Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Global Group Buying Revenue Market Share by Application in 2017
Figure United States Group Buying Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table United States Key Players Group Buying Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table United States Key Players Group Buying Market Share (2017-2018)
Table United States Group Buying Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table United States Group Buying Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table United States Group Buying Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table United States Group Buying Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Europe Group Buying Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Europe Key Players Group Buying Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table Europe Key Players Group Buying Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Europe Group Buying Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Europe Group Buying Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Europe Group Buying Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Europe Group Buying Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure China Group Buying Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table China Key Players Group Buying Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table China Key Players Group Buying Market Share (2017-2018)
Table China Group Buying Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table China Group Buying Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table China Group Buying Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table China Group Buying Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Japan Group Buying Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Japan Key Players Group Buying Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table Japan Key Players Group Buying Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Japan Group Buying Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Japan Group Buying Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Japan Group Buying Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Japan Group Buying Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Southeast Asia Group Buying Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Key Players Group Buying Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Key Players Group Buying Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Southeast Asia Group Buying Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Group Buying Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Southeast Asia Group Buying Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Group Buying Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure India Group Buying Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table India Key Players Group Buying Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table India Key Players Group Buying Market Share (2017-2018)
Table India Group Buying Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table India Group Buying Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table India Group Buying Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table India Group Buying Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Central & South America Group Buying Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Central & South America Key Players Group Buying Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table Central & South America Key Players Group Buying Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Central & South America Group Buying Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Central & South America Group Buying Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Central & South America Group Buying Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Central & South America Group Buying Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Trending Report URLs:
Male Grooming Products Market 2019 Emerging-Trends, Statistics, Personal-Care, Size, Share, Top-Brand Features, Demands for Men’s Grooming Kits and Forecast-2025 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=102349
Big Data Analytics in Banking Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth-Trends, Challenges-Risks, Spending, Advanced Security-Solutions, Emerging-Technologies, Innovations in Financial-Sector & Prediction-2025 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=106258
About us:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical research cognizance
Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448
Email.: [email protected]
Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com