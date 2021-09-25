Health and Wellness in Saudi Arabia 2019

Health and wellness displayed an improved performance in 2016 compared to the review period volume CAGR. The growth was due to various public awareness campaigns by the government, as well as manufacturers’ activity centred on new product development and promotions.

Health and Wellness in Saudi Arabia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Focus Categories by Key Functional Ingredients, Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning and Focus Categories by Key Functional Ingredients, Health and Wellness by Type, Health Wellness by Prime Positioning.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

