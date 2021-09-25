Home and Garden Products Global Industry Almanac 2013-2022

Global Home and Garden Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global home & garden products market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

key Highlights

– The home & garden products market consists of gardening and outdoor living products, home improvement products, and homewares. Gardening and outdoor living includes garden buildings, manual and electric garden tools, garden utensils, outdoor living products (garden furniture, barbecues, ornaments), and plants and growing media (bulbs, compost, domestic fertilizer, flowering plants, seeds, shrubs and trees). Home improvement includes retail (not trade) sales of decorating materials (paint, varnish, wall tiles, wallpaper), Electricals hardware (alarms, light fittings, plugs, switches), hardware (brackets, locks, nails, bolts, nuts, etc.), other materials (adhesive, aggregates, boards, cement, doors, window frames, glass, bricks, timber, etc.), and manual and power tools. Homewares includes retail sales of home hardware (crockery, cutlery, glassware, rubbish bins, storage, mechanical utensils and home devices e.g. scales), lamps and lampshades, textiles and soft furnishings (bathroom textiles, beddings, cushions, futons, hammocks, mattresses, table linen, furniture covers, doormats), and window dressings (blinds, curtain poles, rails, curtains, hooks). Any currency conversions calculated using constant annual average 2017 exchange rates.

– The global home and garden products market had total revenues of $1,448.7bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2013 and 2017.

– The home improvement segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $771.8bn, equivalent to 53.3% of the market’s overall value.

– As the largest market, which made up 39.2% of the global total value in 2017, the US remains a nation of homebuyers. Although the rate of home ownership still lies behind the 2005 high of 69%, 2017 saw the rate climb back up to 63.9% by the end of Q3.

